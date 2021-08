“On my way to the bank somewhere in the Magdalena district, I met this man, along with his cello, and at the request of passers-by, he played one of my favorite melodies. TI was lucky to hear most of this beautiful music, since the serenade agents approached and ended with the great private concert that this good man gave me. Thank you gentleman and thank you my brother for so much talent. Of course I helped him! ”, said the painter’s message.