Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 21:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grand; San Juan FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PACK CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAND AND NORTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES At 952 PM MDT, Emergency management reported a large flash flood, mud and debris flow was moving down the Pack Creek and breached the Pack Creek bridge. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen since 830 pm. The expected rainfall rate is 0.2 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.6 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pack Creek Burn Area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spanish Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.2-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR