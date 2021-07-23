Cancel
South Bend, IN

First Alert Forecast: Scattered Thunderstorms Likely Today, Hot and Humid Weekend

By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
WNDU
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible throughout the day. Some of these thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. We are not expecting any severe weather today. The scattered storms will likely cool a few places off into the upper 70s from time to time but the high will hover in the middle 80s during the afternoon. Warm and humid. High of 84.

