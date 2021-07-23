Flood Advisory issued for Muskegon by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Muskegon FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN MUSKEGON COUNTY At 652 AM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges 1 to 2 and a half inches of rain has fallen in the Muskegon area. Minor flooding is expected this morning. Some locations that may see flooding include Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, Roosevelt Park, North Muskegon, Ravenna, Fruitport, Norton Shores, Sullivan, Wolf Lake, Cloverville, and Muskegon SP.alerts.weather.gov
