Report: Chelsea Set to Submit £130M Haaland Bid

Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea are lining up a bid of £130 million for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has returned to Germany for pre-season as the German club look to keep hold of the player, but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea, who see signing the striker as the clubs' 'dream signing' this summer.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are ready to submit a £130 million straight cash bid to lure the player to London this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDAvp_0b5X8OKo00
Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

The figure is as high as owner Roman Abramovich is willing to go and the Blue will turn to alternatives if they cannot secure Haaland for this amount.

Dortmund have already rejected a proposal including Tammy Abraham and with the Blues unwilling to offer Timo Werner in a deal, a straight cash offer will be made.

Haaland reportedly wants to stay in Germany this summer, having bought a new house in Dortmund, dealing Chelsea a blow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOAHB_0b5X8OKo00
(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

The striker's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland are aware of 'concrete interest' from Chelsea this summer as Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year with it being claimed that Dortmund are commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer, so the Blues look to test Dortmund's resolve with a £130 million bid.

The transfer saga is set to continue as the Blues look for a way to seal the signature of the striker this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes up reinforcements to his Champions League winning squad for next season.

