Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

By Brianne Fleming
Courier-Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY Coco is a Chihuahua mix who is 2 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Coco is a cute and very nice little boy. He can be an escape artist. Coco loves squeaky toys. He would do best in a home with no small children.

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Animals#Cat#Foster Home#Furever#Elk Co#Humane Society#Clearfield Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Lovely Little Girl’ is Looking for a New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is WINNIE. I am a spayed female, blond and white Yorkshire Terrier and Chihuahua – Long Haired. The shelter staff think I am about 1 year and 3 months old. I have been at the shelter since Jun 27, 2021.
AnimalsAugusta Free Press

Why is pitbull considered to be a dangerous pet dog?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pitbulls have got a bad rep as dangerous dogs who are inherently violent and aggressive. If you’ve ever had a chance to see a bright side of a Bully, you will never believe what they say about them. And that is true. Pitbulls are one of the sweetest dogs as companions. It’s tough to believe as they have been pictured as kid maulers and biters.
Petsrestonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Lucy, a suspected part Maine Coon who loves bonding with people

This week’s Pet of the Week is Lucy, a suspected part Maine Coon who loves bonding with people. Here’s what her friends at Fancy Cats Rescue Team had to say about her:. Lucy is a sweet girl who likes to purr. She’s a longhair domestic who was rescued out of a box at 7 weeks old. She is now 3 years and 3 months old and weighs in at 9 pounds. Because of her size, markings and a meow that is often more of a “trill” than meow, she may be part Maine Coon. She’s been raised in an adult household, purely indoors, and has not been around other animals very much. I’ve been told she is timid around other fur babies in these situations.
Petslovemeow.com

Kitten with Strong Will Transforms from Tiny Preemie to Adorable Fluffy Calico

A tiny kitten with an incredible will to live has overcome many hurdles and blossomed into an adorable calico. A calico kitten and her brother were brought to Murphy's Safe Haven, an animal rescue in Texas, when they were two weeks old and in need of critical care. "She was born hairless as a preemie and was just barely growing her hair back," Audrey of Murphy's Safe Haven told Love Meow.
PetsPosted by
Simplemost

Missing Dog Returned Home And Rang Doorbell To Be Let In

Come fireworks season, dog owners have to watch out that their hearing-sensitive canines don’t split when explosions start. Luckily when one pup ran away from home after being startled by a neighbor’s early Fourth of July firecrackers, she found her way back. Since it was the middle of the night,...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Available pet: Rae

Meet Rae. She’s a 1- to 2-year-old female terrier mix and has been a shelter resident since June 28. She has a high energy level, so she will need plenty of daily exercise outdoors. Overall, she’s “loose and wiggly,” the shelter said, and likes to sit next to her person for cuddles and kisses. Rae walks well on a leash with no pulling. She is food-motivated and knows the sit command. She gets along with other dogs and is indifferent to cats in the shelter environment. To adopt her, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.courtesy | joplin humane society.
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

National Kitten Day 2021: Cute Quotes About Felines For All Pet Lovers

National Kitten Day is marked annually on July 10 to celebrate the cutest felines around us. This day was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige. According to the National Kitten Coalition, approximately 1.4 million cats are euthanized in America each year. If you are...
PetsPosted by
Talk Media

Left at Shelter this Super-Sweet Puppy Needs TLC

When Paulie arrived at the shelter without his litter-mates, it was clear that this super-sweet, gentle 7-month-old boy was going to need a lot of tender loving care before he started looking for his forever home. Paulie was having a terrible allergic reaction to something, and his skin was itchy...
Petscountryliving.com

18 funniest dog breeds that are natural entertainers

Looking for a furry friend that is full of fun? Well, new research has uncovered the funniest dog breeds certain to bring boundless joy into your life. The pet insurance experts at money.co.uk analysed 419 different dogs included in the 10 most-viewed 'funny dog and puppy' compilations on YouTube, recording how often each breed appeared. While every pup makes their owners smile, research found the Golden Retriever is the funniest breed of all, appearing 37 times.
PetsBlue Springs Examiner

Animals Best Friends: Brother poodles in need of a new home

Animals Best Friends is trying to help a family place two male poodles who are brothers. These boys are strongly bonded and need to be placed in a home together. Their names are Flash and Capone. They are 9 years old, neutered, and up to date on all vaccinations and heartworm tests. They both get along well with kids and other dogs. They have not been around cats but considering their age and size, they should learn to live with cats.
Petslovemeow.com

Cat Brings Kitten to Family She Trusts and Comes Back Next Day with Another One

A cat brought a kitten to a family who helped her, and came back the next day with one more. Last weekend, Sarah Kelly, founder of Murphy's Law Animal Rescue (in North Carolina), was contacted about a feline family of three needing rescue. A stray cat had brought her two kittens to the perfect home for help.
PetsTime Out Global

Are we prejudiced against black dogs?

I’m sitting on the floor of a local shelter, playing with a corgi mix puppy that I was immediately drawn to when the adoption volunteer tells me that they have other puppies waiting to be adopted. She asks if I’d like to see them and I happily agree. As we step into another kennel with the cutest little dark-furred pups, she tells me that she’s glad that I’m interested since so few had asked to see the black puppies today and that they often take much longer to get adopted. I’m baffled at first. After all, I’m definitely not opposed to adopting a black dog, but at the same time, my first instinct was to adopt a lighter coloured puppy as opposed to one with darker fur. Then it struck me. Are we all unknowingly prejudiced against black dogs?
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

This Beautiful Pet of the Week is Running Out of Time

Meet Maximus the most beautiful "Pet of the Week" and his time is up. After this weekend if Maximus is not adopted or at least "fostered" out to a temporary home, (for the time being) this massive, lovable, chocolate Lab, Retriever, Pointer mix may have to be put down. I...
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Crumpet

I’m a sweet girl that came to HSMC as a stray. I’m an active dog that loves to go on walks, run and play with my toys! I’d fit in great in a home with other dogs, but I will not like to share my food with them. I’m otherwise a happy, loving and friendly gal that just can’t wait to be yours. Come visit me soon!
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Rescue on July 30

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Butterscotch is a gorgeous 1-year-old girl who loves a good belly rub on the couch but also loves her long walks. She's 52 pounds, is great on a leash and is super smart. Butterscotch prefers to be your one and only pet as she's not fond of sharing her things. Once she knows you and trusts you, she will be your loyal best buddy.
PetsPosted by
The Voice

Pet of the Week: Susie: Green-eyed mama, needs home

Susie is a female Domestic Shorthair Brown Tiger who was born in January 2019. Susie has the most beautiful green eyes! She came to HELP from Kentucky in April with her four babies. She is sweet and petite. Susie is quiet and loves attention. She would do best with older children who understand she may need her own space.
PetsFranklin News Post

Feline Friday

Monkey is a youngster who is as handsome as he is playful. Monkey gets along with all ages of cats and kittens. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Mellow Yellow, domestic long hair. Orange tabbies like Mellow Yellow have a distinct personality, and this guy is the best!...

Comments / 0

Community Policy