Report: Chelsea 'Not Expecting' to Sell Timo Werner

Chelsea are not expecting to sell striker Timo Werner this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are aiming to bolster their squad with a new star striker but Werner will not be departing.

As per Kevin Palmer, Chelsea are not expecting to sell Werner this summer despite reports linking him with a move away from the club.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea could persuade Borussia Dortmund to sanction a sale for Erling Haaland by offering Timo Werner as makeweight,

Chelsea have been hot in their pursuit of Haaland, with the west London outfit looking to kick on from their Champions League triumph by challenging on the domestic front next term.

The striker's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland are aware of 'concrete interest' from Chelsea this summer as Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer.

Dortmund have already rejected a proposal including Tammy Abraham and reports suggested that the club could use Werner as a bargaining chip, but this has been rubbished.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year with it being claimed that Dortmund are commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

The transfer saga is set to continue as the Blues look for a way to seal the signature of the striker this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes up reinforcements to his Champions League winning squad for next season.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

