Upstate New York continues to be a hotbed of activity when it comes to "Hollywood" movies. Especially horror movies. Lately, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2 have been in the news for filming near Utica and several locations around Upstate New York. If you haven't seen it yet...it's awesome and streaming online now. Also, the movie "Werewolves Within", which was shot in Upstate New York, was just released on Amazon Prime and it's really good. It stars Sam Richardson from "The Tomorrow War" and Milana Vayntrub, Lilly from the AT&T commercials.