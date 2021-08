In a UN statement, the Indian Ambassador to UN said: "The Security Council underscores the importance of the continued support of bilateral, regional and multilateral partners and encourages continued support to Sudan in order to further consolidate peace and stability in Darfur. In this regard, the Security Council underscores the important role being played by the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and its integrated United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in support of the Government of Sudan's efforts."As the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) completed its drawdown on June 30 this year, the Security Council recognised the progress made in Darfur since 2007.