Report: Chelsea 'Keep an Eye' on Prensel Kimpembe

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 10 days ago

Chelsea continue to 'keep an eye' on Paris Saint-Germain and France defender Prensel Kimpembe, according to reports.

The Blues could be in the market for a central defender this summer and Kimpembe is the latest name being linked.

As per L'Equipe via Get French Football News, Chelsea are keen on the PSG defender as his position in Paris is under threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVjAw_0b5X7t4w00
Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

The Parisians recently signed Sergio Ramos, seeing Kimpembe's status change in regards to both playing time and within the group.

Chelsea have been keeping an eye on the World Cup winner and are looking to lure him to London this summer, but Thomas Tuchel will have to sell players first.

The Blues have already offloaded £50 million worth of players but are set to sell even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMEMm_0b5X7t4w00
Photo by JustPicturesPlus/Just Pictures/Sipa USA

Kurt Zouma has been linked with a move away whilst Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are no closer to securing contract extensions in London.

Zouma has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel targeting a centre-back signing before the start of next season, the France international could end his seven-year association with the Champions League winners.

Kimpembe could be an ideal like for like replacement with Zouma if he is to depart this window.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

