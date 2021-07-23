Three Rivers Stadium astroturf to be auctioned at benefit event
BROOKVILLE — A unique auction item was donated to the upcoming benefit dinner for Zane Zents that is set to take place on July 30 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Jackie and Zane Zents stayed at The Inne At Five Pointe, which is where they got engaged. Jackie Zents recalled that she and her husband spent a lot of time talking with Ron and Shari Wiser, the owners of the Inne and became close acquaintances with them.www.thecourierexpress.com
