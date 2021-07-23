'Cones with Cops' raises funds for Elk County Humane Society
ST. MARYS — A “Cones with Cops” fundraiser held at the Dairy Queen in St. Marys June 12 raised $425.77 for the Elk County Humane Society. Jim and Theresa Hodgdon, owners of the Dairy Queen on South St. Marys Street, were accepting monetary donations for the shelter that day. They also welcomed Sgt. Mike Shaffer and K-9 Officer Nando, who visited with those grabbing a cone, according to ECHS fundraising chairwoman June Glass.www.thecourierexpress.com
