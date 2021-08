Both pitching staffs had it today, making only one mistake each before the 8th inning extra innings. Griffin Jax turned in the best outing of his young career so far, twirling four innings with only 1 hit, which just happened to be a solo shot by Tim Anderson. Aside from that, Jax only gave up 1 walk and had 6 strikeouts. However, he was on the hook for the loss until the 6th.