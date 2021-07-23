Mabel Drops Single "Take It Home" as Part of POKEMON's 25th Anniversary Celebration
Pokémon is currently celebrating 25 years and one way they’re celebrating is with the P25 Music compilation album featuring songs from popular Universal Music Group artists like Katy Perry. The latest song and music video have dropped and it is “Take It Home” by Mabel. While Perry got Pikachu as her partner, it appears Mabel’s partner Pokémon is the lovable Jigglypuff. Talking about her love of Pokémon, Mabel said:geektyrant.com
Comments / 0