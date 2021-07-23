Cancel
Theater & Dance

Undertale's 'Spider Dance' Features In Today's Free Story Update For 'Just Shapes & Beats'

By Gavin Lane
Nintendo Life
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince launch back in 2018, Berzerk Studio's musical bullet hell Just Shapes & Beats has received a couple of free updates including a hardcore mode and remixes featuring indie game stalwart Shovel Knight (who we believe is legally required to feature in all the video games in some capacity). Today (23rd July) Berzerk is releasing another update in the form of 'The Lost Chapter'.

