Undertale's 'Spider Dance' Features In Today's Free Story Update For 'Just Shapes & Beats'
Since launch back in 2018, Berzerk Studio's musical bullet hell Just Shapes & Beats has received a couple of free updates including a hardcore mode and remixes featuring indie game stalwart Shovel Knight (who we believe is legally required to feature in all the video games in some capacity). Today (23rd July) Berzerk is releasing another update in the form of 'The Lost Chapter'.www.nintendolife.com
Comments / 0