Brookville, Clearfield and St. Marys Wireless Zones host backpack giveaway
Participating Wireless Zone stores will distribute over 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to local students. As part of Wireless Zone’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Wireless Zone of Brookville at 231 Allegheny Blvd., downtown Clearfield at 216 N. 2nd St. and St. Marys at 867 S. St. Marys St. will be donating backpacks filled with school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue on Aug. 1, 2021 from 1-4 p.m.www.thecourierexpress.com
