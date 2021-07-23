Let the mowing begin

Every summer without fail, milkweed plants sprout from the sand and soil, buttressed against ocean winds by a white retaining wall at the corner of Sea View Avenue and Nantucket Avenue on Waban/Alley Park in Oak Bluffs. And every summer, without fail — usually on the eve of the fireworks display in August — the milkweed there and in other public spaces in Oak Bluffs are mowed down. This year, I wrote an email to parks department commissioner Amy Billings, asking for a reprieve for the plants from their annual plight. A day after sending my letter, the milkweed in question — or, in historical terms, a full month earlier than usual — were gone. I can’t say whether that missive led to their early demise — I hope it did not — but I will repeat my plea here on behalf of the milkweed plants and the monarch butterflies that rely on them exclusively to lay their eggs and upon which monarch caterpillars feed.