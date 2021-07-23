Let the mowing begin
Rain and heat prompted the grass on the 10 acres to grow faster than we could get it mowed, which isn't a problem, as I love my “down” time while cutting it. I was in my usual lull, listening to the hum of the mower, without a care in the world, when I glanced at the gauges I’d been told to watch. The needle was into the red. I couldn’t remember what he had said. Was it supposed to be in the red, or a little in the red or never to be in the red?www.leavenworthtimes.com
Comments / 0