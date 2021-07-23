Cancel
NZD/USD eases from multi-day tops, still well bid around 0.6970-75 region

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 10 days ago

The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session, albeit has retreated few pips from daily tops and was last seen trading around the 0.6970 region. Following the previous …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com

WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: China data eyed as critical support remains pressured

AUD/USD bears a run to the 0.7320s with hourly support under pressure. Longer-term. bears are seeking a daily breakout and lower swing-low. Ahead of a busy week on the calendar for the pair, the price is craving out firm support at the start of the week so far, but on a break below, the bears will be looking to engage.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Pulls Back from 200-Day EMA

The euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but gave back early gains to show signs of weakness again. This is a market that may have gotten ahead of itself so it should not be surprising at all to see a bit of a pullback. We had been in a falling wedge but broke out of it over the last couple of days. At this point, we also have to take a look at a handful of issues that could drive this pair going forward.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is trading marginally lower leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has kicked off the new week on the back foot. The precious metal is trading -0.33% lower but just above the $1800/oz psychological level. Silver is just marginally higher at the time of writing hovering at $25.50/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading close to $4.50/lb around 0.44% in the black and spot WTI has lost -0.75% after a few decent sessions.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Teases sellers around mid-152.00s

GBP/JPY battles weekly support line after forming ‘double-top’ bearish pattern. Downward sloping RSI also keeps sellers hopeful, seven-week-old descending trend line adds to the upside filters. GBP/JPY remains on the back foot around 152.50, flirting with short-term support, amid Monday’s Asian session. The pair marked another pullback from 153.45-50 area...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to gains near session tops, 0.7000 mark remains in sight

NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying near mid-0.6900s on Monday amid renewed USD selling bias. Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields, the risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD. Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant might act as a headwind and cap gains for the major. The NZD/USD pair held on to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD starts recovery, dollar trim gains

EUR/USD started a decent recovery from the 1.1750 zone. It broke a major bearish trend line at 1.1830 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.1800 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). It surpassed a major bearish trend line at 1.1830. The upward move gained pace above the 1.1850 resistance.
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY stays near 80.50 post-Aussie data, China PMI awaited

AUD/JPY edges higher on Monday in the Asian trading session. AUD remains grounded on improved risk appetite, Chinese data eyed. The Yen pares part of its gain on worsening COVID-19 situation in the home country. After posting losses in the previous week, AUD/JPY is moving in a close trading band...
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles below 0.7350 on softer China and Aussie data

AUD/USD remains subdued on the first trading day of the week. The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on mixed economic data. US Dollar rebounds from the lower levels amid risk-aversion. AUD/USD treads water in the Asian session on Monday morning. The pair opened lower, however, it recovered swiftly to...
RetailForexTV.com

Euro Advances On Strong German Data, Rising European Shares

The euro climbed against its major opponents during the European session on Monday, as German retail sales and manufacturing PMI data beat forecasts and strong corporate earnings lifted European shares. Risk sentiment improved after the US Senators took a step closer towards passage of the infrastructure bill. The U.S. Senate...
EconomyForexTV.com

Pound Climbs Ahead Of U.K. Manufacturing PMI

At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK IHS Markit/CIPS factory PMI survey results are due. According to flash estimate, the manufacturing PMI fell to 60.4 from 63.9 in June. Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major rivals. The pound was worth 152.75 against the yen, 1.3930 against the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive, around 1.2465-60 region

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus to USD/CAD on Monday. Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant some caution for aggressive traders. Sustained weakness below the 1.2400 mark will set the stage for additional near-term losses. The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's modest...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Positive eurozone economic surprises offer support for the euro – MUFG

The euro has continued to trade at stronger levels at the start of this week after staging a modest rebound at the end of last month which lifted EUR/USD to an intra-day high of 1.1909 on Friday. As economists at MUFG Bank note, the strength of the eurozone economic recovery surprises to the upside, which offers support to the common currency.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD lower as RBA in focus

AUD - Australian Dollar. Friday’s session delivered another daily fall for the Australian dollar as AUD/USD retreated from slightly above 0.7400 to 0.7330 throughout trade. The moved characterized a tough week for the domestic unit, as it failed to capitalize on broad based US weakness in the market. With the USD index touching one-month lows on Friday and finishing 0.7% down for the week, the Australian dollar was down 0.3% on the weekly chart when valued against its US counterpart. As ongoing lockdowns continue to weigh on the currency and with the Queensland government announcing a snap 3-day lockdown on Friday, investors will be closely watching this week's RBA meeting and adjusting their expectations for Q3 GDP.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD resumes the upside near 1.1890, targets 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD regains composure and retakes the upper hand near 1.1890. The dollar debilitates on the better mood in the risk complex. German Retail Sales surprised to the upside in June. The buying interest returns to the single currency and pushes EUR/USD back to the 1.1880/90 band at the beginning of...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD holds near 0.7000 as US dollar stays soft

NZD/USD is steady as traders watch US data. The US dollar was pressured on Monday as real yields fall. NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia flat at 0.6969 and has ranged between a low of 0.6952 and 0 …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

