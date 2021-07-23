Cancel
Public Health

Italy Extends Its COVID-19 State of Emergency to Dec. 31

Voice of America
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME - Italy on Thursday announced new anti-COVID 19 measures as infections have started rising again, mainly due to the highly contagious delta variant. The number of new coronavirus infections has doubled in the past week, with the country now recording more than 5,000 new cases daily. With fears that the number will continue to grow, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday evening outlined new rules that will go into effect Aug. 6 and continue through Dec. 31.

