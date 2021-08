The UK has reported almost 14 consecutive days of falling Covid case numbers, tumbling from over 45,000 cases a day to below 25,000 cases as of yesterday. This is in sharp contrast to the predictions made by certain experts who believed daily cases could climb as high as 500,000. While the Prime Minister has urged caution in spite of the good news, the numbers of those who have been vaccinated continue to grow. Taken together this means that the UK may finally be turning the corner and closing the door on a long period where there has been preciously little to be optimistic about. However, for many business leaders and members of the public jaded by a frustrating 16 months of false dawns and tragedy, the mentality will remain defensive and downbeat. While understandable, this is the wrong moment to adopt this attitude.