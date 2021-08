Recapping the last four days: Tornadoes, beautiful, beautiful, unsettled. Forecasting the next four days: Beautiful, unsettled, unsettled, wet. Meanwhile, we are supposed to be in the hottest part of the year, the dog days of summer. But temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal normals for the majority of the week. Our next big surge of heat and humidity is probably about a week away.