Carbondale Mountain Fair changes with the times

The 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair will kick off this evening in downtown Carbondale, leading to a weekend-long celebration unlike anything the valley has seen before. After the extreme differences in last year’s Mountain Fair due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration will take some of what worked last year and some of what fairgoers remember from years past and mash them all together. The biggest change folks can expect this year is to see the fair spread across town instead of located all in Sopris Park.