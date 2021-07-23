Live at Budokan: Famed arena gets another Olympic spotlight

TOKYO (AP) — The Nippon Budokan simply feels like a special place, even to those who don’t understand the astounding amount of sports and music history that has occurred under its elegant roof. Although no fans will experience it when the Budokan hosts judo and and the Olympic debut of karate in the second Tokyo Games, this is so much more than a martial arts hall. The Budokan has become a shrine to the greatest achievements of the Japanese sporting spirit. The Budokan also has a more raucous side as a legendary live music venue that has hosted nearly all of the greatest talents of the past half-century.