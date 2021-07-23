Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

July 22, 1996: The Night Garth Brooks and Chris LeDoux Shared the Stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days

By Ben Kuhns
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days is saluting the legacy of Wyoming's own country music legend and champion rodeo cowboy Chris LeDoux. LeDoux had a successful rodeo career in the 1970s. In the 80s, he settled in Kaycee Wyoming and started his musical career releasing 36 albums before his death in 2005. During that career, he performed on the Frontier Nights stages six times. On July 22, 1996, LeDoux performed with his friend Garth Brooks.

My Country 95.5

After 30+ Years in Radio, Townsquare Media’s Donovan Short Announces Retirement

After more than 30 years on the air, Townsquare Media’s Donovan Short is putting the microphone back on its stand and is retiring from the world of radio broadcasting. In the business of radio, Short has seemingly done it all; which makes sense, because he entered ‘the biz’ at an age where most of us were flipping burgers or washing dishes.
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Buffalo Week: Bronco Busting

A cowboy will saddle up and ride anything you challenge him to. Heck, I bet if the T-Rex was still around they would be ridding those things in rodeos. So can a cowboy ride a buffalo like any other bull? Well, if you believe your eyes in the video below the answer has to be YES!
My Country 95.5

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

Dusty Hill, who rose to fame as a bass player and singer in the iconic Texas-based blues-rock band ZZ Top, has died. According to a statement from his bandmates on Wednesday afternoon (July 28), Hill died at his home in Houston, Texas. "We are saddened by the news today that...
My Country 95.5

Craig Morgan Announced as Saturday Headliner at Beartrap Summer Festival

We are proud to welcome county music superstar Craig Morgan as the new Saturday headliner for the 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival. Originally, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers were scheduled to headline on Saturday, but an emergency appendectomy has sidelined Bruce for the next few weeks. While all of us at the Beartrap Summer Festival wish Bruce a speedy recovery, we are very excited to welcome Craig Morgan to the meadow.
My Country 95.5

30 Ways to Say You’re From Wyoming Without Saying You’re From Wyoming

Wyomingites are a proud people and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Having been born right here in the Cowboy State (Casper to be exact, although not raised here), no matter where I was, I was quick to boast about my Wyoming roots. When you leave the state though, you notice how the farther you are away, the less people know about our little slice of heaven. For instance, you might be shocked to find out how many outsiders couldn't even point Wyoming out on a United States map, unless each state was listed in bold letters. I use to think that was a bad thing, but the less people know about how great life is here, the better it is for us in the long run.
My Country 95.5

Carrie Underwood to Re-Release ‘My Gift’ With Three New Tracks

Carrie Underwood has added three new songs to her 2020 Christmas album My Gift, and she plans to re-release it in the fall. My Gift (Special Edition) includes one completely new recording, and two that savvy fans may have heard previously. My Gift (Special Edition) will be released on CD...
My Country 95.5

Casper Wyoming’s One The Top Fishing Destinations In The World

When people from all over the world look for places to go on vacation or that once in a lifetime hunting or fishing trip, choosing Casper and the State of Wyoming is an easy choice. With the North Platte River running right smack dab through the middle of Natrona County,...
My Country 95.5

A Cinderella Story: Dream Upon a Princess Brings Magic to Casper and Beyond

It’s a Saturday morning and the scene is chaotic. There are wigs being passed around and songs are being sung while the laughter of a multitude of girls resonates in the air. The girls of Dream Upon A Princess have a birthday party to attend in an hour and, as a wise old rabbit once said, they’re late for a very important date.

