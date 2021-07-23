Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Search continues off Greek island for missing migrants

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is continuing off the coast of the southern island of Crete for several people believed missing a day after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in high winds. Greece’s coast guard said three vessels were involved Friday in the search and rescue operation southeast of Crete. A total of 37 people have so far been rescued, including one child and one woman, with some pulled from the sea and others from the sinking sailing boat, the coast guard said.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Island#Rescue Team#Us Coast Guard#Crete#Ap#The Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Country
Greece
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WGAU

Search for missing people continues at German explosion site

BERLIN — (AP) — Rescue teams in western Germany continued searching for missing workers Wednesday at an industrial park for chemical companies where an explosion killed at least two people and injured 31 others, German news agency dpa reported. The Tuesday explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark...
EnvironmentConcord Monitor

Tourists flee as wildfires threaten Turkish beach resorts

ISTANBUL — Wildfires raged near Turkey’s holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla and in the surrounding countryside for a fifth day Sunday as the discovery of more bodies raised the death toll to eight while villagers lost their homes and animals. Residents and tourists fled the danger in small boats while the coast guard and two navy ships waited out at sea in case a bigger evacuation was needed.
WorldTelegraph

Turkey wildfires force 1,000 tourists and locals to flee by boat

More than 1000 panicked holidaymakers and residents were evacuated from the tourist hotspot of Bodrum over the weekend as Turkey struggles to contain the wildfires that have raged across the country’s Mediterranean towns over the past week. Videos on social media showed tourists hurrying towards the beach to be evacuated...
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Wildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations

ATHENS, Greece — A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. The fire was in a mountain forest 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Patras, Greece’s...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

US Coast Guard continues search for 2 missing mariners near Guam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two mariners after their 14-foot black Kodiak skiff was reported overdue during their voyage from Saipan to Guam. Guam watchstanders received reports of possible boaters in distress at around 4:16 p.m., According to USCG, the spouse of one of the individuals called concerned for the mariners well being.
Environmentdailyjournal.net

Evacuations by sea as high temps fuel wildfires in Sicily

MILAN — Firefighters on the Italian island of Sicily on Saturday battled dozens of wildfires fueled by temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), prompting the region’s governor to request assistance from Rome. Some 150 people trapped in two seaside areas in the city of Catania were evacuated late...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
WorldNewsweek

65 Arrested in Fake Call Center Ploy Used to Scam US Citizens

Police in Delhi, India arrested 65 people last week who allegedly operated a call center aimed at extorting U.S. citizens. Police said they arrested 63 "tele-callers," as well as the call center's two owners, Lakhan Jagwani and Vijender Singh Rawat, according to India Today. The callers allegedly pretended to be U.S. officials.
Public SafetyPopculture

Madeleine McCann Disappearance Gets Devastating Twist Related to Accused Prime Suspect

Police investigating the ongoing Madeleine McCann disappearance case have trumpeted their prime suspect for months, almost convinced they had their man and just needed to gather evidence. Christian B currently sits behind bars for drug offenses and other charges connected to the rape of a 72-year-old woman, and he is the favorite of authorities still looking into the disappearance.
AccidentsNew York Post

18-month-old girl rescued after floating out to sea while parents were ‘distracted’

Dramatic video captured an 18-month-old girl being rescued after she floated nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Tunisia in an inflatable tube. The family was enjoying a day on the beach Saturday in Kelibia, on the country’s northeast coast, when strong winds swept the girl away while her parents were “momentarily distracted,” government sources told local radio station Shems FM, the Sun reported.
Daily Iberian

Coast Guard hearing on Seacor disaster begins Monday

HOUMA, La. - The Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct a formal public hearing starting Monday in Houma to consider evidence related to the capsizing of the Liftboat Seacor Power and the loss of 13 of its 19 crewmembers. The National Transportation Safety Board is the leading agency in the...
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

ISTANBUL — Panicked tourists in Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats Saturday after being told to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean Sea resort of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires, Turkish media reported. Coast guard units led the operation and authorities asked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy