Search continues off Greek island for missing migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is continuing off the coast of the southern island of Crete for several people believed missing a day after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in high winds. Greece’s coast guard said three vessels were involved Friday in the search and rescue operation southeast of Crete. A total of 37 people have so far been rescued, including one child and one woman, with some pulled from the sea and others from the sinking sailing boat, the coast guard said.