Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

LOOKING UP: Riding the planetary highway

Pocono Record
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next clear night begin with the brilliant Evening Star, the planet Venus, shining low in the west-northwest in the dimming glow of dusk. A little to the lower right of Venus is the red planet Mars. A lot dimmer than Venus, you may need binoculars to find Mars because of the twilight and how low it is in the sky.

www.poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Kepler
Person
Isaac Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Red Planet Mars#Earth#Planet Venus#Mercury#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

China wants to launch asteroid-deflecting rockets to save Earth from Armageddon

Chinese scientists are planning to fire more than 20 rockets into space to divert an asteroid impact that has a small chance of one day ending life on Earth. Their target is an asteroid named Bennu, a 85.5-million-ton (77.5 million metric ton) space rock that is on track to swoop within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit between 2175 and 2199. Although Bennu's chances of striking Earth are slim — at just 1 in 2,700 — the asteroid is as wide as the Empire State Building is tall, meaning that any collision with the Earth would be cataclysmic.
ChemistryInverse

Scientists just discovered a never-before-seen kind of gold — look

The mineral pyrite was historically nicknamed fool’s gold because of its deceptive resemblance to the real precious metal — gold. The term was often used during the California gold rush in the 1840s because inexperienced prospectors would claim discoveries of gold, but in reality, it would be pyrite, composed of worthless iron disulfide.
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
Posted by
Fiction & Science

Imagine a scenario in which the Land and Oceans on Earth changed Places.

which the Land and Oceans on Earth changed Places.Credit to YouTube channel ( BRIGHT SIDE ) There's no secret that there's much more water on Earth than land, about 71% of our planet is covered in water. And only about 29% of it is land. There's so much water that from space, our ṣplanet appears blue with a small splash of green, yellow, and white. But let's imagine for a second that everything has changed. And now Where are the continents once word there's water, and all of the oceans have evaporated, exposing a hard surface.
Astronomymiamisprings.com

We Answer the Question “If Humans Evolved From Apes, Why Do We Still Have Apes?

Dawn sees the Sun rising over the horizon in the East, arcing across the sky, and through the course of an Earth day, slowly sinking into the west. One could assume, if they were living under a rock and had never had a thought that went deeper than wondering if ZZ Top will ever trim their beards, that the sun orbits the earth. Some may also think the Earth is flat, but according to a meme going around, if it were, cats would have pushed everything off the edge!
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
AstronomyScientific American

Massive Machines Are Bringing Giant Exoplanets Down to Earth

About 25 years ago astronomers kicked off what would come to be called the “exoplanet revolution” with the discovery of the first alien world orbiting another sunlike star. As the pace of discovery quickened and new data came pouring in, it became clear that the cosmos is awash in planets—big planets, small planets, planets broiled by their stars or frozen in the outskirts of their systems and, overwhelmingly, planets that in size and orbit are unlike anything we have in the solar system. In the span of just a quarter-century, humankind went from knowing essentially no worlds beyond our solar system to having thousands in our catalogs. Yet even with all this progress, we still remain in the dark about the true nature of most of these worlds—and their possibilities for life. Absent some breakthrough in physics that allows practical interstellar travel, it appears unlikely we will ever visit any exoplanet, let alone several, so definitive answers to our fundamental questions about them have long seemed beyond our reach.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, Nasa scientists say

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, scientists say, as Nasa’s Curiosity rover has found parts of the Red Planet’s rock record has been removed.Mars has a huge number of ancient rocks and minerals compared with the Earth, and in order to try and gather more knowledge about the history of the planet scientists sent Curiosity into Mars’ Gale Crater.The crater has been dried out for billions of years, and scientists have evidence that supersalty water (brines) seeped through the cracks in the lake bottom and altered the minerals below it.Using the CheMin (Chemistry & Mineralogy X-Ray...
AstronomyPosted by
The US Sun

Why is the moon ‘wobbling’?

SCIENCTIFIC studies have revealed how the moon's orbit 'wobbles' as a part of it's natural cycle. The impact of the cycle, coupled with climate change could cause devastating effects on the earth by 2030. Why is the moon 'wobbling'?. The Moon is said to wobble on a 18.6-year cycle and...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers unexpectedly find strange planetary system where day and night look exactly the same

Astronomers have uncovered a strange new planet only 35 light years from Earth where night and day look exactly the same.The exoplanet, called Coconuts-2b, is a gas giant six times the mass of Jupiter and is orbiting a low-mass red dwarf star over nine hundred billion kilometres from it - 6000 times more than the relatively short 151.87 million kilometres between the Earth and the Sun.Its wide orbit, and the low temperature of its red dwarf star, means that daytime looks almost the same as its night in its skies, with the star appearing as a bright red light.The...
AstronomyPosted by
The US Sun

What does a red sun mean?

A RED sun in the morning and at night could be very telling. A red sun, at its lowest points at sunrise and sunset, could be a good indicator as to what weather we should expect to come. Where does a red sun come from?. In general, colors we see...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Apollo 15’s 50th Anniversary Exposes Moon Landing in Incredible Detail – Watch Video

It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 15 program made it to the Moon. More precisely, it was the fourth crewed mission from the Apollo program to land on our natural satellite. Humanity plans to return to the Moon until the end of the current decade and make it a much more worthy journey. Astronomers aim to build a base there along with the Artemis mission of NASA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy