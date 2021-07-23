Permaculture design course digs into sustainability

From the food we serve to the way we commute to how we plan for the future, Middlebury leans into the challenges of helping to create a more sustainable world. Our Dining and Facilities Services staff are dedicated to reducing waste whenever possible. During non-COVID times, we have an exceptionally high diversion rate, meaning that the majority of waste generated on campus is sorted into reusable items, recyclables, or compost rather than being sent to the landfill. However, with safety being our priority during COVID, there have been some necessary changes to how we sort our waste. Typically, you can compost any single-use items from the Dining Halls, but at this time we are only able to compost food waste. You are welcome (and encouraged!) to use your reusable container and mug and to bring your own reusable utensils to reduce the need for single-use items.