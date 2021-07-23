Cancel
Brodhead, WI

New enrollment figures shuffle the postseason division projections for area schools

By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 10 days ago
Brodhead/Juda made the most of the 2021 alternate fall football season.

The Cardinals finished 7-0, and with a talented group of sophomores and juniors returning, should be poised for a promising future.

That future may have become even brighter this week with the WIAA’s release of the 2021 enrollment numbers for each of the state’s high schools.

Brodhead/Juda is listed with a total enrollment of 393 students between the two schools. That is a drop in 19 students from five years ago and would put the team in Division 5 for the football playoffs.

“That’s huge,” Brodhead/Juda head coach Jim Matthys said. “To go from one of the smallest teams in Division 4 to one of the biggest teams in Division 5 is a big deal. We’d be playing schools our own size instead of schools with a lot more kids.

“Why are we down a few kids? That’s hard to say. I don’t think there’s any one real reason for it. Things go in cycles.”

Matthys said that Brodhead’s enrollment is skyrocketing at the 4K and 5K levels, with numerous housing developments going up in the area.

“I think we have more than 90 kids in both 4K and 5K right now,” said Matthys, who is also the principal at Brodhead High School. “Those living in Brooklyn and places like that who are working in and around the Madison area, are not afraid to look at housing in Brodhead because it’s such a great community.

“But at least for the next couple of years, I hope we can take advantage of moving down to Division 5 if things work out in our favor and we’re good enough to make the playoffs.”

Janesville Parker is another school that would likely move down a division if it makes the 2021 postseason.

Parker is listed with an enrollment of 1,403, which would move it to Division 2 for the first time in program history. The 1,403 number is skewed because the actual number of students walking the halls at Parker is much lower, likely around 1,150 to 1,200. Many Parker students, and Janesville Craig, attend TAGOS, Rock River Charter or the ARISE off-campus educational programs but are listed as enrolled at Parker or Craig and are eligible to compete in sports at the school.

According to Travis Wilson of wissports.net, Parker would be the third-largest school in Division 2 behind Milwaukee King and Racine Horlick.

Craig has an enrollment of 1,714 and will remain in Division 1.

The two city schools saw a drop in enrollment of 189 students from five years ago, with Parker at 146 and Craig right behind at 143.

“I’m not positive, but both those (enrollment) numbers could be a little bit inflated,” Craig athletics director Ben McCormick said. “I’m not exactly sure how each student is counted, but in our case, it really doesn’t matter. We were going to stay in Division 1 regardless.

“I know it’s a bigger deal for Parker because they’d move down a division depending on who makes the playoffs and how many of those schools are bigger.”

Led by the third-largest school in the state in Sun Prairie (2,520), the Big Eight Conference has four of the eight biggest schools in the state. Madison West and Middleton are tied for the sixth-biggest schools with 2,283 students, with Madison Memorial eighth with 2,183.

Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milwaukee Juneau/Milwaukee Languages is currently the largest high school in the state enrollment-wise with 2,578 students.

