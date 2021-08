If battling massive walls of flame was not enough of an occupational hazard for firefighters, a group of scientists in Nevada have released a study suggesting individuals exposed to wildfire smoke for long periods of time are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus. Scientists at the Desert Research Institute in Nevada published the study last week, and found that coronavirus infection rates rose at a disproportionate rate during the 2020 wildfire season. They concluded that the wildfire smoke wafting into other states made people more susceptible to the coronavirus. The research was published in the Journal of Exposure Science...