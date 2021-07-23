Review: M. Night Shyamalan sees ‘Old’ people in an intriguing premise that fizzles out

When it comes to the modern Masters of Horror, I think it’s safe to say that M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most debated purveyors of genre fare. To this writer, what that indicates is that Shyamalan isn’t a storyteller looking to make movies (and now, episodic television) that easily fit into widely accepted narrative structures adopted by so many others, which is why I think he can be a challenging filmmaker for some viewers to really get into. Personally, I’ll take a director that takes risks and continually challenges themselves any day of the week over a director that plays it safe and sticks to a tried-and-true formula. That being said, Old is certainly going to be another divisive film from Shyamalan that may alienate some and frustrate others, due to the film’s frenetic pacing and storytelling structure as well as how the performances are staged here.