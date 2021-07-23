Cancel
Pitching in for a better world

By GUEST COLUMNIST LORAN SMITH
Cover picture for the articleTo appreciate the altruistic endeavor that enraptures Erin Barger, you begin with her formative years. She was born with a good heart. She is as selfless as Mother Theresa. She has the giving and caring gene. When she was earning a degree in English at Western Kentucky with plans to...

