Pitching in for a better world

When it comes to school life, most students will often tell you they spend a majority of their time reading or doing various leisure activities like video gaming or watching movies. Sports is seen as a reserve for the few who are talented. Despite how much we may support the importance of focusing on our studies, it is hard to deny the existing evidence that sports are beneficial to a student. Many people graduated with excellent grades and were also good sportspeople. It is therefore imperative we assess the various benefits that a student will stand to gain from engaging in sports activities while also attending class.