Pitching in for a better world

Mission San Juan Capistrano is a favorite field trip field trip destination for in-person and remote learning for children and adult alike. Each year, thousands of students visit California Landmark #200. The Mission has become a special “Rite of Passage” experience for 4th graders and homeschoolers across southern California. Enhance your visit with our new expanded educational programs that include STEM topics and learning about Indigenous people. Mission San Juan Capistrano’s learning experiences support the California History-Social Science Standards, the Next Generation Science Standards, and celebrate the First People of California. The Mission is committed to being a place of inspiration, education, and preservation for people of all backgrounds and abilities.
Comments / 0