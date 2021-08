In spite of higher sticker prices, sales of groceries have revved up this year. And that's after months of bulk and panic buying amid a still ongoing pandemic. Now, several grocery store chains have plans to expand their portfolios. In certain cases, that could mean new options to save big in your neck of the woods. Check out five national grocery store chains that are rapidly growing below. Then find out which one is The Best Supermarket in America, According to a New Survey.