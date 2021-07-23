Best Bets: Justin Moore, Miss Behave Gameshow, Battle for Vegas and more for your Las Vegas weekend
Local sports fans are stuck in a strange spot with no hockey, no football and no basketball happening at this moment. But you can watch a few of our Las Vegas Aces compete in the Olympic Games, and you can head out to Summerlin Saturday to watch your favorite hockey and football players play softball for a good cause. There’s plenty of terrific music and at least a couple innovative shows worth checking in on this weekend, so scout these options and find some fun.lasvegassun.com
