Western Illinois University is requiring all faculty, staff and students to have received a COVID-19 vaccine before they set foot on campus in the fall. In an email sent earlier this month announcing this decision, university president Guiyou Huang said that members of the university community are expected to receive a vaccine prior to the first day of classes next month. Those not vaccinated by the first day of school or choose not to be are required to participate in the university’s COVID-19 weekly testing program and may only opt out when they have proof of vaccination. Those who do not or cannot get vaccinated must follow pandemic protocols requiring masks and social distancing.