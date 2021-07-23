Cancel
Playhouse in the Park’s new managing director comes aboard at pivotal time

By David Holthaus
In April, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced Abby Marcus as its new managing director to succeed Buzz Ward, who retired after 29 years at the Eden Park theater, becoming the group's first managing director emeritus on July 1. Marcus is relocating from the Los Angeles area to officially start at the Playhouse on July 26 as the theater returns to producing live performances and begins construction on a $49.5 million theater complex. The Courier interviewed her at the Playhouse as she prepared for the transition.

