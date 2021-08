Fostering a healthy sense of independence and autonomy is an important part of my work with a wide variety of clients—from individuals struggling with illness or injury to those who struggle to balance their own needs with the needs of those around them. With Independence Day just behind us, I thought it might be useful to take a moment to think about how we all can embrace and our sense of freedom in our everyday lives. Evaluating our own ideas of what it means to be independent and autonomous can lead to helpful insights and strategies to help increase our sense of confidence as we move about our world.