RED BANK — Tyrone Burr remembers when the COVID-19 pandemic began disrupting food distribution at Lunch Break, a nonprofit where he works as their culinary director. “When everything’s shutting down, we had to – at the drop of a dime – we had to switch over to grab and go,” Burr said. “We didn’t miss a beat. We never missed a meal when everything shut down. We just converted over to a different format. We continued to do what we do.”