On Wednesday, a highly-anticipated conversation regarding Bitcoin (BTC) between Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took place online as part of The B Word initiative. While most have focused on the newsworthy aspects of the talk, such as the fact that SpaceX holds bitcoin on their balance sheet or that Tesla is likely to accept BTC again in the near future and that the company is not selling their BTC, there are a number of other key takeaways to look at when it comes to the fundamental aspects of Bitcoin as a revolutionary technology that has the potential to change the world for the better.