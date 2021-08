MARC has been a premier resource center for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities living in the Permian Basin since 1959. In response to a growing need for services, coupled with outdated facilities that no longer adequately support clients or staff, the MARC board of directors launched its $7 million capital campaign, “Building Inspiration” in December of 2018. According to the Texas Workforce Investment Council, there are an estimated 23,591 individuals diagnosed with cognitive disabilities in the Permian Basin alone. Even still, there are fewer than a dozen organizations in the Permian Basin area that support individuals with such disabilities and their families.