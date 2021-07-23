Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wildlife refuge fights to protect American history from climate change

By Stephanie Ebbs
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbdu8_0b5X22dz00

While extreme heat waves, wildfires and devastating flooding bring attention to the impacts of climate change , some parts of the country are fighting more pernicious effects that threaten both protected ecosystems and important landmarks of American history.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is a wetland in the outer banks of Maryland established in 1933 as a protected area for bald eagles, osprey and several species of migratory birds. The government officials working to protect it say they can see the impacts of climate change in the refuge every day. As the ocean continues to warm and sea levels rise, the water is turning marshes into lakes and allowing invasive species to take over the ecosystem.

But the pressure to protect Blackwater is about more than just the plants and animals that live there. It also has deep roots in American history. Harriet Tubman is connected to multiple sites in the area, including the town where she was born, the general store where she was hit in the head after refusing to stop an enslaved boy from escaping and multiple locations she used when leading slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

"These are the very forests. If Harriet Tubman were here today, none of this landscape would have looked different to her at all," said Deanna Mitchell, the superintendent of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Historical Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mE0Ml_0b5X22dz00
The Washington Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: The marsh at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, Feb. 22, 2012, in Cambridge, Md.

Those forests are now also feeling the impact of climate change . The trees can't survive the saltwater intruding on the marsh, and more and more forests are dying, turning into what U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Biologist Matt Whitbeck calls "ghost forests."

MORE: This is how climate change may alter 10 of the world's natural wonders

"For many people, many visitors, if they come to the refuge, they go around our wildlife drive and they look to the south and they see this big body of open water. And it's beautiful. You know, we have pelicans out there, we get tundra swans out there in the winter, the sunsets, and it's just lovely," he said.

"But once you understand the factors that cause this big expanse of open water, it's a little alarming. So when the refuge was established in 1933, that was all the vast expanse of tidal marsh. So we had black rails, we had nesting black ducks. We had all of this habitat that has since been lost to open water."

Whitbeck said 5,000 acres of tidal marsh at Blackwater have been converted into open water since the refuge was created, and encroaching saltwater has killed acres of forests and made irreversible changes for native species. The Fish and Wildlife Service expects sea levels around Blackwater will be 3.4 feet higher in 2100 than they are now, meaning most of the marshlands visible now will all be underwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6zIa_0b5X22dz00
ABC NEWS, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service - PHOTO: Illustration

The Fish and Wildlife Service has worked to restore marsh areas and is researching ways to manage the ecosystem, but Whitbeck said they won't be able to stop all of the changes they're seeing in the marsh as sea levels continue to rise and the saltwater makes it harder for native species to survive.

Just in the last year, a team of archeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation announced they discovered the site of a cabin belonging to Harriet Tubman's father, Ben Ross, where Tubman lived as a child and worked with him as an adult.

MORE: Uneaten oysters provide pearl of an environmental solution during COVID-19 pandemic

The agency recently purchased the 2,600-acre property where they found the site, because they were concerned it could be completely flooded before they were able to find and preserve what remained of the property.

"Sea level rise was already beginning to take away that particular site and that history. So if we had waited, if we hadn't been able to begin this, even a couple of years, we might never have found it. So we found it just in time in a surprise area, in an area that was definitely being impacted by sea level rise," said Marcia Pradines, the head of restoration efforts for wildlife refuges around the Chesapeake Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnQBJ_0b5X22dz00
The Washington Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: The Blackwater National Wildlife refuge consists of forests, marshes, and waterways.

Pradines and other federal officials are charged with making difficult decisions about how to prioritize the fight against climate change in protected wildlife refuges, including sometimes accepting that not every impact of climate change can be stopped or that they have to adapt their approach to determine what parts of the ecosystem will be able to survive. The federal government has adopted new guidance called Resist, Accept, Direct, acknowledging that they can no longer protect the country's natural resources from every impact of climate change.

MORE: Bootleg Fire now 3rd largest wildfire in Oregon state history

"I am very confident that at the end of my lifetime, Dorchester County will continue to be one of the largest expanses of tidal marsh in the Chesapeake Bay," Whitbeck said.

"The trick is what kind of marsh will it be, and what plants and animals will live in that marsh? And that's what we're still sorting out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJYr9_0b5X22dz00
The Washington Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: Shown is the marsh at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, Feb. 21, 2012, in Cambridge, Md.

While federal and state officials work to balance the current impacts of climate change with the parts of Blackwater they can protect, they say they are focused on preserving the history for generations to come.

"The reality is we are dealing with climate change, and we are seeing the impacts of sea level rise to some degree," Mitchell said.

MORE: Why youth climate change activists are pushing Biden to do more

"So I would say probably by the end of the century, things will start to change in here, you know, pretty much. But while we can do it and while we have the ability, we need to try and do as much as we can to protect what we can for as long as we can."

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

358K+
Followers
92K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Climate Change#Wildlife Refuges#American#The Washington Post#Pradines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Pets
Related
Environmentwildlife.org

Watch: Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge fights sea level rise

Staff at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge see the effects of climate change right in front of them in the form of sea level rise. Eventually, they know that if nothing is done, the marshes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore will all turn to open water. The problem is, the refuge is home to eagles, ospreys and dozens of other species, as well as many migratory birds that use the area as a stopover on their journeys. The landscape faces threats both from sea level rise, which takes away the marsh area and kills nearby trees, as well as the invasive grass phragmites threatens their habitats.
Yosemite National Park, CAindybay.org

Sierra Nevada Red Fox Population Gains Endangered Species Act Protection

These secretive foxes live in remote, high mountains in the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges of California and Oregon. The Service is designating only the Sierra Nevada population, which ranges from Yosemite National Park to Kings Canyon National Park, as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act even though the species occurs in the Cascades to Mt. Hood in Oregon, where the animals face the same threats.
EnvironmentSFGate

Climate change is endangering sacred land. For these Native women, it threatens 'everything we are.'

Since time immemorial - before the European colonization of what is now known as the United States - tribes of the Pit River Nation have made annual pilgrimages to Medicine Lake in Northern California. The Pit River creation story says that the Creator and his son bathed themselves in the lake after making the Earth. Each year in late July, Pit River tribes return to the sacred region for healing and ceremonial practice. But two byproducts of climate change prevented them from doing so this year: wildfire and drought.
EnvironmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Inslee calls for investment to fight climate change on wildfire call with Biden

OLYMPIA — No human intervention can stop wildfires while the climate “continues to ravage these forests,” Gov. Jay Inslee told the president on Friday. Inslee joined six governors in a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday to discuss wildfire fighting and prevention. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming joined the call.
AnimalsSantafe New Mexican.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service extends comment period for lesser prairie chicken

The public will have a month longer to weigh in on the proposed listing of the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is extending the deadline for public comment to Sept. 1 for the grouse, which has seen its populations dwindle from 2 million in the 1800s to about 38,000 across five states because of climate change, industrial development and agriculture.
EnvironmentNews-Medical.net

Climate change likely to exacerbate human-wildlife conflict

With wildfires spreading across the parched Western U.S., severe floods in Europe and in the coming decade a potential surge in coastal flooding, 2021 could be a pivotal year in how governments, societies and families view the threat of climate change. Briana Abrahms, an assistant professor of biology at the...
AnimalsLas Vegas Sun

Protect wildlife, not its killers

The July 21 letter “Sportsmen not fairly portrayed” — a weak rebuttal to Fred Voltz’s July 11 guest column, “Disenfranchisement is a hallmark of the Nevada Wildlife Commission” — attempts to bestow accolades on hunters for killing Nevada’s wildlife. Hunters love using euphemisms such as “harvesting” and “gathering” when they...
Animalskansasreflector.com

Designation of lesser prairie chicken must consider landowner needs

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Shawna Bethell is a freelance essayist/journalist covering the people and places of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. I never thought much about...
Environmentearth.com

Climate change threatens vital micronutrients from fisheries

In a new study from Lancaster University, experts report that climate change threatens food security for millions of people in countries that depend the most on the fishing industry. The study revealed that the increasing strain of climate change and overfishing will impact the availability of micronutrients that come from our oceans.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Forest Service putting national forests in peril

A shock to the eyes. That’s the only way to put it. I’ve just returned from a trip to my treasured Black Hills of South Dakota and found them stripped to the bone, the lovely ponderosa pines sent down the road to make boards, and lots of them. The Black...
Madison, WImadison

Margaret Krome: Tree policies are important in climate change efforts

I have a passion for grafting apple trees. Few gifts tickle me so much in March and April as an offering of scion wood of an appealing new apple variety. After storing my newly made grafts for a few weeks, I open the plastic covering on my buckets as excitedly as opening presents at Christmas to see how many grafts succeeded. I’ll plant out those successes for a year, then transplant a few varieties I especially want at our family’s land in southwest Wisconsin, giving others away to people who promise to water, mulch and protect them from browsing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy