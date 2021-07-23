Cancel
Isolated storm chances today but a beautiful weekend on tap

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat continues today as rain chances remains low. Mostly sunny, hot and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. A few isolated storms could pop up this afternoon but most will stay dry. Mostly sunny, hot and humid this weekend as we continue our dry stretch. We’ll heat up even more to start next week with mostly dry conditions for Monday. Scattered storm chances return Tuesday and continue into mid week. More sunshine returns for Thursday as we heat back up into the 90s.

www.wbtw.com

Environmentwbtw.com

Stormy Days Ahead…

After a relatively quiet weekend outside of a few isolated stronger storms inland, rain chances are going to be ramping up for the next few days. Inland areas start the workweek off quietly but we won’t rule out the chance of an isolated t-storm closer to the coast on Monday, mainly later in the day. Highs Monday will be closer to normal for this time of year in the mid 80s along the coast to near 90 inland.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Storm chances continue Monday

SAN ANTONIO – (UPDATE 2:45 p.m.): This morning’s heavy rain has diminished however, additional development is underway in the Hill Country. Downpours are showing up on radar from Rocksprings to Kerrville to Fredericksburg. This activity will continue to move south, producing brief, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. While it is fairly stable over San Antonio right now, these downpours may make their way closer to town later this afternoon and this evening. Any areas that received heavy rainfall this morning will need to be watched for possible flooding. The best chance for rain will shift south of I-10 and Highway 90 tomorrow.
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

Hazy Sunshine and Cool Today, Rain Tuesday

Monday, a few lingering morning showers are possible otherwise we dry out and clear up through the day bringing some sun back into the region. Highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for most, leading to a comfortable start to the workweek. Skies will be hazy with wildfire smoke returning. Those sensitive to it may want to avoid the outdoors tomorrow.
Environmentwbtw.com

Good deal of rain coming this week!

Welcome into a nice start to the workweek! Mainly sunny skies will hold up as best they can today, but heavier amounts of rainfall are looming over the next few days at least. Highs Monday will be closer to normal for this time of year in the mid 80s along the coast to near 90 inland.

