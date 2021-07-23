Isolated storm chances today but a beautiful weekend on tap

SAN ANTONIO – (UPDATE 2:45 p.m.): This morning’s heavy rain has diminished however, additional development is underway in the Hill Country. Downpours are showing up on radar from Rocksprings to Kerrville to Fredericksburg. This activity will continue to move south, producing brief, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. While it is fairly stable over San Antonio right now, these downpours may make their way closer to town later this afternoon and this evening. Any areas that received heavy rainfall this morning will need to be watched for possible flooding. The best chance for rain will shift south of I-10 and Highway 90 tomorrow.