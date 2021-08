We expect GDP to grow by 6.8 per cent in 2021, an upward revision of 1.1 percentage points since May's Spring Outlook, and 5.3 per cent in 2022. The latest data suggest that - while headline growth and business optimism are strong - the recovery is not yet broad-based, being principally driven by the re-opening of a few sectors. Output is expected to return to its pre-Covid level in the first quarter of 2022.