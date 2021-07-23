COVID cases start to increase in Scott, state
Scott County health officials are concerned as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased dramatically over the past two weeks. “We don’t break it out by variants, but we are starting to see an increase in confirmed COVID cases, and we believe the Delta variant is a factor,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “We were tracking about 20-25 cases per week until last week when the numbers increased to 35. In the last three days this week we have had 38 confirmed cases.”www.news-graphic.com
