Protein pinch: China’s soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. A collapse in hog sector profitability and...

wkzo.com

