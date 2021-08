Randy Meyer was going to be a doctor. Instead, he became a winemaker who tends to the heath and welfare of grapes. Meyer is behind our wine of the week winner — BARRA’s Girasole Vineyards, 2020 Mendocino County Pinot Blanc, 13%, at $15. This is a pinot blanc that over-delivers. It’s refreshing with layered notes of peach, apple and orange peel. This bottling has great minerality and a citrusy finish. It edged out the other tasty contenders in The Press Democrat’s flight of wines because of its caliber of pinot blanc at this price point.