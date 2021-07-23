Cancel
Florida Fresh Air: Kraft Azalea Garden is a picture-perfect setting for relaxing

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 10 days ago
Spending time in a hammock is a great way to spend time at Kraft Azalea Garden in Winter Park while watching the sun go down. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

It’s rare to visit Winter Park’s Kraft Azalea Garden and not stumble upon a photoshoot. Whether it’s an engagement, a quinceañera, a graduation or family photos, the 5-acre space provides a scenic backdrop for capturing snaps and finding serenity.

Established in 1938, the green space overlooks Lake Maitland and features towering oak trees with dangling Spanish moss that sways with the breeze. Pause on any number of benches or a dock when enjoying the seclusion the quiet garden offers.

The focal point of Kraft Azalea Garden is an exedra that reads: “Pause friend let beauty refresh the spirit.” It’s at this monument where some couples start the rest of their lives and makes vows to one another. On a quiet weekday, one or two pontoons from the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour may pass by this spot.

For paddlers exploring the Winter Park chain of lakes, the park makes for an ideal stopping place to rest and stretch legs. It also offers a pristine place to hang a hammock and watch the sunset over the lake. Picnics are also a possibility.

When wandering the space, it’s possible to see barred owls, hawks, anhingas, egrets and other birds perched in trees much older than the garden itself.

Whether celebrating a special occasion or taking a walk through the park, most visitors to Kraft Azalea Garden should leave with spirits feeling refreshed.

Important information

  • Location: 1365 Alabama Drive in Winter Park
  • Hours: Open 8 a.m. to dusk daily
  • Amenities: Benches, dock overlook, trash cans, recycling, exedra monument, restrooms, water fountain, parking
  • Activities: Walking, photography, picnicking, wildlife viewing
  • Accessibility: Paved sidewalks and trails with leveled dirt make the park accessible for wheelchairs and electric scooters.
  • What to bring: A book can be a useful companion when enjoying lakefront views on one of the park’s benches. A hammock can improve the experience even more. Packing a picnic is also possible.
  • What not to bring: Alcohol is prohibited within Kraft Azalea Garden. Permits from Winter Park are needed for organized events and commercial activity within the gardens. Swimming is not allowed.
  • Pets: Leashed pets are allowed in Kraft Azalea Garden.
  • Pro tips: Extend a scenic tour of Winter Park by taking a Scenic Boat Tour or paddling from Dinky Dock on Lake Virginia. These water-based experiences yield views of beautiful waterfront Winter Park homes and man-made canals that connect several lakes. Kraft Azalea Garden makes a great stopping point when paddling.
  • More information: 407-599-3334 or cityofwinterpark.org

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

