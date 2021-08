With the Japanese government eyeing to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050, key automakers in the country now have the impetus to begin their transition towards electric vehicles (EVs). Japanese OEMs have lagged competitors in other regions in the transition to EVs. This is despite many investing in research and development around the tech, but they put it on the back burner, waiting for the right time, while others did not develop the required EV expertise that matches with the current market dynamics. However, given the governmental targets, and increasing intrusion of technology giants in EV manufacturing and supply, Japanese OEMs have been quite active recently in partnering/collaborating with various stakeholders for developing EVs, connected cars and related technologies.