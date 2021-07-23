Cancel
Credit Suisse brings UBS’ Kruck in as asset management chief of staff

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has hired UBS’ David Kruck, with new divisional head Ulrich Koerner bringing in a former colleague to join him at the top of the bank’s asset management team. Koerner joined Credit Suisse from UBS in April, when Switzerland’s second-biggest bank began overhauling its asset management...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

