HBO is not fooling around in bringing the beloved video game The Last of Us to the small screen. The cable network is said to be spending tens of millions per episode, which will make it one of the most expensive TV shows ever made. That demonstrates a lot of faith in the property on the network's part, though it is still a big risk to take. Especially when many big budget video game movies have failed to connect with audiences in the past. But TV is a different animal.