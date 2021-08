Google Maps is one of the most widely used mobile apps by the tech giant. Anywhere in the world, it is used by almost anyone from regular commuters to travelers. In the past year of the pandemic, Google has released updates to the Maps app. More tools were delivered to Sydney train stations. More AI-powered features were promised as well. More COVID-19 details have been added to travel searches. Eco-friendly businesses around you have also been added. All these and more are ready to help you to navigate better wherever you are in the world.